The Bharatiya Janata Party Parliamentary Board on Monday elected Union minister Jagat Prakash Nadda its working president, ANI reported. Amit Shah will be the party’s national president.

“BJP won several elections under leadership of Amit Shah,” Union minister and senior party leader Rajnath Singh said after the parliamentary board meeting on Monday evening. “But since PM [Prime Minister Narendra Modi] appointed him home minister, Amit Shah himself said the responsibility of party president should be given to someone else. BJP Parliamentary Board has selected JP Nadda as working president.”

Nadda is a Rajya Sabha member and a former health minister. The 59-year-old leader is expected to be in charge of the party’s election strategy for Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Haryana, where Assembly elections are due by the end of the year.

