An Army soldier and two suspected militants were killed in a gunfight in Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, Global News Service reported. Two other soldiers were injured in the encounter that broke out in Bijbehara area.

An unidentified police officer said one more suspected militant is believed to be hiding inside a building in the area, reported NDTV. All of them are suspected to belong to the Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Bijbehara area after receiving information on the presence of suspected militants. The militants reportedly fired at security personnel, who retaliated.

An unidentified police officer said Army jawan Anil Jaswal and two other soldiers of the 3 Rashtriya Rifles were injured and taken to a hospital. Jaswal died of his injuries.

The gunfight broke out barely 24 hours after another encounter broke out in Achabal area of Anantnag district. An Army major died in the Acahbal gunfight while another Army major and two soldiers were injured. A suspected militant was also killed in the encounter.

The Congress on Tuesday urged the Narendra Modi government and intelligence agencies to take suitable action to prevent terror attacks in future following the gunfight in Achabal and the attack on an Army convoy in Pulwama.

“Another cowardly terror attack on an Army truck in Pulwama, left jawans and civilians injured,” Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said on Twitter. “Expect government and intelligence agencies to take suitable action to curtail future attacks.” He also paid his respect to Major Ketan Sharma who died in the gunfight in Achabal on Monday.