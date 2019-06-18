Bharatiya Janata Party MP Om Birla is the front runner for the post of the speaker in the Lok Sabha, several media reports said on Tuesday.

Birla, however, denied any knowledge of his nomination. He had met BJP Working President JP Nadda earlier in the day. “I have no information, I had just went to meet the working president as a ‘karyakarta’ [worker of the party],” ANI quoted him as saying.

His wife, Amita Birla, told ANI it was “proud and a happy moment for us”. “We are very thankful to the [Union] Cabinet for choosing him.”

Union minister Pralhad Joshi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari were the proposers, reported ANI. “BJD [Biju Janata Dal], Shiv Sena, National People’s Party, Mizo National Front, Akali Dal, Lok Janshakti Party, YSR Congress Party, JDU, AIADMK and Apna Dal have signed the proposal.”

Joshi said the Congress has not signed the proposal yet, but claimed that it will not oppose it. “I’ve met Ghulam Nabi Azad,” he said.

Birla is likely to file his nomination for the speaker’s post around 12 pm, reported ANI.

Birla, if nominated, is almost certain to be elected speaker, as the National Democratic Alliance enjoys a majority of 352 out of 543 seats in Parliament. He will replace Sumitra Mahajan, who did not contest the Lok Sabha elections. The MP from Kota had defeated Ramnarain Meena of the Congress by a margin of around 2.79 lakh votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP had also considered the names of PP Chaudhary and SS Ahluwalia, but decided on Birla, Times Now reported on Tuesday.

BJP MP Virendra Kumar took oath as the pro-tem speaker of the Lok Sabha on Monday. He oversaw the swearing-in ceremonies of new legislators and will resign when the new Speaker is appointed.