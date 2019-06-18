The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a case against senior advocate Anand Grover and his non-governmental organisation Lawyers Collective for allegedly violating rules under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, PTI reported. Grover is a trustee and director of the NGO. Supreme Court advocate Indira Jaising, who is married to Grover, is a trustee and secretary.

The first information report named Grover and unidentified office-bearers and functionaries of the organisation, officials said. Some private persons and public servants were also named as accused under Indian Penal Code provisions on forgery, cheating and criminal conspiracy.

In May, the Supreme Court had issued a notice to Lawyers Collective and the two senior lawyers for the alleged violation of rules after another organisation, Lawyers Voice, filed a petition seeking their criminal prosecution.

Jaising and Grover had then alleged that they were being victimised and penalised for speaking up against the procedure followed by the Supreme Court’s in-house committee that cleared Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi of sexual harassment charges.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had cancelled the registration of Lawyers Collective under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act in November 2016, stopping the organisation from accepting funding from abroad. Six months earlier, the NGO’s foreign funding licence had been suspended. The ministry had said there were discrepancies in the foreign funding section of the returns filed by the collective, and accused Jaising of violating the FCRA by receiving foreign funding while serving as the additional solicitor general under the United Progressive Alliance government.

“We wish to state that LC [Lawyers Collective] has no foreign funding since 2016, when its FCRA registration was suspended and subsequently cancelled by the Ministry of Home Affairs on false and illegal grounds,” Jaising and Grover had said in a statement last month. “LC has taken up appropriate legal proceedings against the cancellation in accordance with law. In any event, we strongly dispute any allegation of mis-utilisation of any funds.”