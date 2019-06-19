Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met leaders of political parties at Parliament House to discuss several matters, including the idea of holding simultaneous national and state elections. The meeting will also involve discussions about the celebration of 75 years of Independence in 2022 and the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi this year.

The meeting was attended by Nitish Kumar of the Janata Dal (United), Farooq Abdullah of National Conference, Sukhbir Singh Badal of the Akali Dal, Naveen Patnaik of the Biju Janata Dal, Jagan Mohan Reddy of the YSR Congress Party and Mehbooba Mufti of the Peoples Democratic Party, among others.

The prime minister had sought a meeting with the heads of all parties that have a member in either House of Parliament. Congress President Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief MK Stalin skipped the meeting. Some other parties sent representatives.

On Tuesday, unidentified Opposition leaders had told PTI that they were weary of the meeting as they felt this may be a “trap” set by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and simultaneous polls need a proper discussion first.

Opposition parties’ objections

Ahead of the meeting, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee had said in a letter to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi that the subject of simultaneous elections requires consultations with experts.

“Instead of doing the matter hurriedly, I would request you to kindly circulate a white paper on the subject to all political parties inviting their views by providing adequate time,” PTI reported, quoting her letter. “If only you do so, we will be able to give concrete suggestions on this important subject.”

Banerjee, however, committed to participating in the celebration of 75 years of Independence in 2022 and 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi this year. The Trinamool Congress chief had also skipped the NITI Aayog meeting on June 15.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati tweeted that she would have attended the meeting if it was about electronic voting machines. She said the idea of simultaneous polls was a ploy to divert attention from issues like poverty, unemployment and inflation. “Elections cannot be an issue in any democratic country, nor is it appropriate to talk about elections from the perspective of expenditure,” she said.

Simultaneous elections

Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party have often supported the idea of simultaneous elections as a way to save costs and focus on development work. The country had national and state elections for several years after Independence, but they later fell out of sync for several reasons such as governments collapsing mid-term. As a result, each year now sees some states going for elections.

Last year, the Law Commission suggested to the Centre that certain inevitable constitutional amendments are required if it wants to hold simultaneous elections to Parliament and the state Assemblies.

The Congress had earlier said the proposal was against federalism, and said it is “unconstitutional, undemocratic and forbidden by law”. The party had also described the proposal as a “constitutional perversity”. The BJP has claimed that the opposition to the idea of simultaneous national and state elections is “politically motivated and inappropriate”.