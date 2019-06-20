The Mumbai Police on Thursday served a notice to Binoy Kodiyeri, the elder son of Communist Party of India (Marxist)’s Kerala secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, in connection with a rape and cheating case. He was asked to appear before the investigating officers within three days, PTI reported.

Two Mumbai police officers, along with two officials of the local police, visited Kodiyeri’s ancestral home at Thiruvangad in Kannur district to serve the notice but he was not home at the time, officials said. The Mumbai police officials told reporters that they were unable to get in touch with Kodiyeri as his phone was switched off. Kodiyeri has been booked under IPC Sections 420 (cheating) and 376 (rape). The case is registered at Oshiwara police station in Andheri.

A 33-year-old woman from Bihar claimed earlier this month that she met Kodiyeri in Dubai, where she was working as a bar dancer. She said that he raped her after promising to marry her and said that she has an eight-year-old son from the relationship, a charge that Kodiyeri denied.

“She sent me a letter six months ago demanding Rs 5 crore,” The Telegraph quoted Kodiyeri as saying on Tuesday. “Based on that letter, I have already filed a complaint with Kannur police, who are investigating the matter. Now she has filed a complaint [against me]. I learnt about the complaint only today [Tuesday]. The charges are baseless.”

Kodiyeri said he was willing to opt for “scientific ways” to prove that he was not the father of the complainant’s child. The woman has also agreed to a paternity test and said that she had evidence to prove her relationship with Kodiyeri.

A Communist Party of India (Marxist) politburo member said that the party had nothing to do with the matter “and the party will not protect anyone”.