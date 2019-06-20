The big news: Four TDP Rajya Sabha MPs join BJP, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Two people were killed in clashes in West Bengal’s Bhatpara, and Rahul Gandhi said he was not involved in selecting the new Congress president.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Four TDP MPs from Rajya Sabha pass resolution to merge legislature party with BJP: Crisis is not new to the party, says Chandrababu Naidu.
- Two killed, three injured in clashes in Bhatpara, West Bengal: The police had to resort to firing as the two groups attacked each other with crude bombs and fire arms.
- Rahul Gandhi says he is not involved in selecting new Congress president: He also reiterated that there has been corruption in the Rafale deal.
- At least 25 killed after bus falls into gorge in Kullu district: According to a news report, most of the passengers were college students on their way back home.
- Twenty-four people sentenced to life imprisonment after conviction for 2016 coup attempt in Turkey: Out of the 24 convicts, 17 were given 141 aggravated life terms each for several offences.
- NRC will be implemented on priority basis in areas affected by infiltration, says president: Ram Nath Kovind made the remarks during his customary speech to Parliament after the formation of the 17th Lok Sabha.
- Pragya Thakur’s plea for exemption from court proceedings rejected: However, the special National Investigation Agency court in Mumbai allowed her to skip court proceedings for the day.
- Kerala offers 20 lakh litres of drinking water to Tamil Nadu, but says state has rejected it: The Pinarayi Vijayan-led government said it wanted to send the water by train from Thiruvananthapuram to Chennai.
- Rapper Hard Kaur charged with sedition, defamation for her posts on Adityanath and RSS chief: In a Facebook post on June 18, Kaur called Adityanath an ‘orange rapeman’.
- US confirms Iran shot down an American spy drone in Hormozgan province: A spokesperson for the US Central Command had earlier said no US aircraft was operating in Iranian airspace on Thursday.