A fire broke out at a furniture market near Kalindi Kunj station in Delhi on Friday morning, interrupting Metro services on the magenta line.

An unidentified officer told ANI that no one was injured in the blaze. Chief Fire Officer Atul Gar said the fire was reported at 5.55 am and doused almost four hours later with the help of 17 fire tenders, PTI reported.

Unidentified fire officials said the blaze spread rapidly due to the presence of wooden and plastic material stored in the area, The Times of India reported. The fire department reportedly evacuated a few houses in the area.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said train movement was stopped temporarily between Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh and Kalindi Kunj due to smoke from a fire underneath the section. Train services resumed between Botanical Garden and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh, the Delhi Metro said in an update at 10.30 am.

Here are some visuals of the blaze:

Fire breaks out at furniture market in Delhi, metro services affected https://t.co/bZjJC3nFz6 pic.twitter.com/UYhGmW3Wak — NDTV (@ndtv) June 21, 2019

Magenta Line Update



Train movement has been stopped temporarily between Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh and Kalindi Kunj due to smoke and fire from a fire underneath the section. We regret the inconvenience. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) June 21, 2019

Delhi: Fire broke out in a furniture market in Shaheen Bagh near Kalindi Kunj metro station, early morning today; Delhi Metro services are temporarily suspended between Kalindi Kunj and Botanical Garden. pic.twitter.com/DvKsZJ7qS9 — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019