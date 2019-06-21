The National Investigation Agency on Friday filed a chargesheet against 10 people allegedly linked to a new module of the Islamic State group, PTI reported. They were arrested from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh in December.

The chargesheet was filed before Judge ASJ Ajay Kumar Jain at the Patiala House Courts complex under various provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The court has posted the matter for hearing on July 4.

The module’s suspected leader, Mufti Mohammed Suhail, is among those named in the chargesheet, according to ANI.

The module, Harkat ul Harb-e-Islam, had been planning to target politicians and government buildings in New Delhi and other parts of North India, the agency had claimed after the first set of raids on December 26.