A fire broke out on an under-construction warship of the Indian Navy at the Mazgaon docks in Mumbai on Friday, PTI reported. One person is suspected to be trapped inside the warship.

“Under-construction warship ‘Visakhapatnam’ caught fire at 5.44 pm,” Mumbai Fire Brigade Chief PS Rahangdale said. “The blaze erupted on the second deck of the ship.”

As many as eight fire engines and a quick response vehicle have been sent to the spot to fight the flames, Rahangdale said. “Fire is confined to second and third deck of the warship,” he said. “Fire-fighting operation is underway along with Dockyard fire-fighters. Smoke has spread in the warship. We suspect that one person is trapped inside.”

The fire chief said that the cause of the blaze will be determined after a proper inquiry, and that the priority is to extinguish the fire.

INS Visakhapatnam, the largest warship of its class, was unveiled for construction in Mazgaon Docks in April 2015, PTI reported.

More details are awaited.