The Congress party on Sunday condemned the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Uttar Pradesh after a Dalit girl was allegedly killed in Unnao on Friday. Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged that law and order has collapsed in the state.

“The Ajay Singh Bisht [Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath] rule has become synonymous with Dalit atrocities and heinous crimes,” Surjewala tweeted. “The law and order situation has collapsed due to the incidents in Kushinagar, Pratapgarh, Muzaffarnagar, Gorakhpur. Isn’t this jungle raaj?”

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and subsequently killed in a village in Unnao on Friday when she was sleeping with her family outside their home. The girl’s father started a search party after he noticed she was missing.

Her naked body was later found with injuries around the neck and genitalia, India Today reported. Police are waiting for postmortem reports to ascertain whether she was raped.

On Friday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the All India Congress Committee in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, had also criticised the state government. “In Uttar Pradesh, innocents are being subjected to cruelty,” PTI quoted her as saying. “Women are being pushed to an atmosphere of fear, but the Uttar Pradesh government was not concerned.”