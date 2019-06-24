Union Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Monday formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of its Working President JP Nadda, ANI reported. Jaishankar was appointed the external affairs minister on May 31, a day after the new Union Cabinet took oath.

Jaishankar was a key member of the Indian team which negotiated the Indo-US nuclear deal in 2007, during the tenure of the Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance government. He has also served as India’s ambassador to China and the United States.

The 1977-batch Indian Foreign Service officer was also India’s high commissioner to Singapore and envoy to the Czech Republic. Earlier this year, Jaishankar was conferred the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award in the country.

Earlier this month, Jaishankar had said that the five years of the previous government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had kept alive and even strengthened the expectation of change in India. He said this was one of the biggest takeaways from the results of the Lok Sabha elections.

“A large majority of people in India recognised that India’s stature in the world has risen in the last five years,” Jaishankar had said at a seminar in Delhi. Another change was the growth of nationalism across the world. “The reasons are very different, every society is different,” he said. “That nationalism has been validated electorally in many places.”