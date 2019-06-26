The big news: Opposition is disconnected from the roots, claims PM Modi, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Home Minister Amit Shah will begin his Kashmir visit today, and Antigua and Barbuda expressed willingness to extradite Mehul Choksi to India.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Narendra Modi attacks Congress in Parliament, says Opposition is no longer connected to the roots: Modi said he was the only prime minister to admit that all governments have contributed to India’s progress.
- Amit Shah to visit Kashmir today, security for Amarnath Yatra on agenda, say reports: The Union home minister is likely to review the progress of the Centre’s development projects, and review the security situation in the state.
- Mehul Choksi will lose citizenship and will be extradited to India, says Antigua and Barbuda: Prime Minister Gaston Browne said Choksi has the right to defend his position, but will be repatriated after he has ‘exhausted all his legal options’.
- Kerala, Andhra best performers, Bihar and UP worst, shows NITI Aayog report: Among smaller states, Mizoram topped the chart, followed by Manipur and Meghalaya.
- US has closed ‘path of diplomacy’ by imposing sanctions on Ayatollah Khamenei, says Iran: Meanwhile, Donald Trump threatened Iran with obliteration if it attacks ‘anything American’.
- Rajya Sabha elections to fill six vacancies in Tamil Nadu to be held on July 18: Reports said that Congress has asked its ally Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam for a berth to send Manmohan Singh to the Upper House again.
- UN expert warns of ‘climate apartheid’, says change will exacerbate existing poverty: Developing countries will bear an estimated 75% to 80% of the costs of climate change, UN Special Rapporteur Philip Alston said.
- Kachori seller in Aligarh has annual turnover of over Rs 60 lakh, gets tax notice: Mukesh Kumar, despite his turnover, does not have a GST registration.
- Rahul Gandhi calls Jharkhand mob attack a ‘blot on humanity’: The Congress president said the silence of powerful leaders of the BJP in both central and state governments was shocking.
- Monsoon likely to reach Mumbai by Wednesday, says IMD: The weather department on Tuesday announced that the southwest monsoon has further advanced into several parts of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.