A look at the headlines right now:

Narendra Modi attacks Congress in Parliament, says Opposition is no longer connected to the roots: Modi said he was the only prime minister to admit that all governments have contributed to India’s progress. Amit Shah to visit Kashmir today, security for Amarnath Yatra on agenda, say reports: The Union home minister is likely to review the progress of the Centre’s development projects, and review the security situation in the state. Mehul Choksi will lose citizenship and will be extradited to India, says Antigua and Barbuda: Prime Minister Gaston Browne said Choksi has the right to defend his position, but will be repatriated after he has ‘exhausted all his legal options’. Kerala, Andhra best performers, Bihar and UP worst, shows NITI Aayog report: Among smaller states, Mizoram topped the chart, followed by Manipur and Meghalaya.

US has closed ‘path of diplomacy’ by imposing sanctions on Ayatollah Khamenei, says Iran: Meanwhile, Donald Trump threatened Iran with obliteration if it attacks ‘anything American’. Rajya Sabha elections to fill six vacancies in Tamil Nadu to be held on July 18: Reports said that Congress has asked its ally Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam for a berth to send Manmohan Singh to the Upper House again. UN expert warns of ‘climate apartheid’, says change will exacerbate existing poverty: Developing countries will bear an estimated 75% to 80% of the costs of climate change, UN Special Rapporteur Philip Alston said. Kachori seller in Aligarh has annual turnover of over Rs 60 lakh, gets tax notice: Mukesh Kumar, despite his turnover, does not have a GST registration. Rahul Gandhi calls Jharkhand mob attack a ‘blot on humanity’: The Congress president said the silence of powerful leaders of the BJP in both central and state governments was shocking.

Monsoon likely to reach Mumbai by Wednesday, says IMD: The weather department on Tuesday announced that the southwest monsoon has further advanced into several parts of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

