United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday appointed First Lady Melania Trump’s aide Stephanie Grisham White House press secretary and communications director. Grisham – who was the deputy chief of staff and communications director for Melania Trump – will succeed Sarah Sanders, who quit her post on June 13.

Melania Trump announced the appointment on Twitter. “I am pleased to announce Stephanie Grisham will be the next press secretary and communications director!” she wrote. “She has been with us since 2015 – the president of the United States and I can think of no better person to serve the administration and our country. Excited to have Stephanie working for both sides of the White House.”

The communications director’s position has been vacant since Bill Shine’s exit in March. Grisham will accompany Donald Trump in her new role on his trip to Japan and Korea this week. The president said Grisham was fantastic.

“Stephanie has been with me from the beginning,” BBC quoted him as saying. “A lot of people wanted the job, a lot of people wanted to do it. I have asked people, who do you like, and so many people said Stephanie. She is here, she knows everyone, she actually gets along with the media very well.”

After Melania Trump’s announcement Sanders congratulated Grisham, saying she will be “an incredible asset to the president and the country”. “I am sad to leave the WH [White House], but so happy our team will be in such great hands,” she said. “Stephanie will do a phenomenal job. Proud to have another mom and a great friend in this role!”