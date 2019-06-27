A look at the headlines right now:

‘Let’s stand up and defend religious freedom for all,’ says Mike Pompeo in Delhi: The US secretary of state said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Donald Trump were not scared to take risks. Narendra Modi arrives in Japan for G20 summit, will hold bilateral meetings with world leaders: Modi said women empowerment, digitalisation, terrorism and climate change were on the agenda of the summit. Mamata Banerjee asks CPI(M) and Congress to join her fight against BJP: Congress and CPI(M), however, expressed their reservations, and blamed Banerjee for the rise of the saffron party in the state. Madhya Pradesh cracks down on cow vigilantism, Cabinet approves amendment to anti-cow slaughter law: If the amendment is passed, cow vigilantes involved in mob attacks will face a maximum jail term of five years. Over 1 lakh people excluded from additional list in Assam NRC: Those excluded from the additional list can file their claims at designated NRC Seva Kendras before July 11, 2019. One more child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar goes up to 154: The state health department’s data showed that 23 out of 40 districts were affected due to the outbreak. Donald Trump says war with Iran would not last ‘very long’ and will not involve ground troops: Iran President Hassan Rouhani said that Tehran “never seeks war” with any country including the United States. BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya’s son arrested for beating Indore municipal officer with cricket bat: A court in Indore rejected Akash Vijayvargiya’s bail plea, and sent him to judicial custody till July 7. HD Kumaraswamy snaps at protestors, says ‘you vote for Narendra Modi and expect me to solve your problem’: Worker of Yeramarus Thermal Power Plant and Hutti Gold Mines had stopped the bus in which the Karnataka CM was travelling to complain about pending salaries. India gets support from 55 Asia-Pacific countries, including Pakistan, for non-permanent UNSC seat: A video message tweeted by Syed Akbaruddin, India’s permanent representative to the United Nations, identified all 55 countries and thanked them.