The Bombay High Court on Thursday upheld the Maharashtra government’s decision to grant reservation to the Maratha community in educational institutions and appointments to posts in public services, PTI reported. However, instead of the 16% reservation proposed by the state government, the court asked the State to bring down the reservation to 12% to 13% as per the recommendation of the State Commission for Backward Classes.

A bench of Justices Ranjit More and Bharti Dangre said: “We hold and declare that the state government possesses legislative competence to create a separate category of the Socially and Educationally Backward Class and grant reservation.”

A group of petitioners, which included advocates Jaishri Patil, Sanjeet Shukla and Uday Dhople, had challenged the state government’s notification that gave 16% reservation to the Maratha community under the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Act, The Indian Express reported.

The Maratha community roughly forms one-third of the state population.

The petitions challenging the quota decision had argued that it violated the Supreme Court’s orders that say that reservation in any state should not exceed 50%. A 16% quota for Marathas would take the reservation in the state to 68%.

The government, while defending its decision, had said that it was meant to help the Maratha community, which it said was socially and economically backward.

In May, the Maharashtra government gave its approval to promulgate an ordinance to amend the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Act to provide reservation to Maratha students in post-graduate medical courses this year. The Bombay High Court had on June 13 dismissed a petition that claimed that the ordinance was contrary to the law laid down by the top court and should be set aside.

On June 21, the Maharashtra Legislative Council unanimously cleared the bill giving reservations to the Maratha community. The Devendra Fadnavis-led government had approved 16% reservation for the Marathas in jobs and education in November last year following state-wide protests.