Police officials in a town in Meerut have denied that Hindu families were moving out in fear, as alleged by a local Bharatiya Janata Party leader, The Indian Express reported on Friday. The local leader had lodged a complaint on the NaMo app on June 11, claiming that 125 Hindu families “were forced to move out” of Prahlad Nagar town due to harassment of women by people from another community.

Additional Director General Prashant Kumar said a committee comprising the city magistrate Sanjay Pandey and Kotwali Deputy Superintendent of Police Dinesh Chand Shukla had been formed to look into the concerns. The committee has been asked to submit a report within one week.

The complainant, Bhavesh Mehta, had alleged that Hindu families were selling their homes and migrating out of fear. In his complaint, he had also said that people were thrashed if they objected to the harassment of women, PTI reported.

“The women in our locality are afraid of going out of their houses as incidents of eve-teasing and stalking have increased in recent times,” The Indian Express quoted Mehta as saying. “We had lodged complaints with local officials but no action was taken forcing us to take up the issue at the top level.”

Kumar said that he had spoken to district authorities on Thursday and added that police personnel had been deployed in order to tackle law and order problems. “We have not found any evidence to establish that people are leaving Prahlad Nagar out of fear,” he said. “There is no exodus-like situation. This is true that people are selling their houses, but it is a routine process.”

Kumar said residents had raised a few concerns that will be tackled. Meanwhile, CCTV cameras will be put up in the area and police will also keep an eye round-the-clock, he added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath ordered an investigation into the matter and directed Director General of Police OP Singh and the Aligarh commissioner to monitor the situation and take action, News18 reported on Thursday. The Prime Minister’s Office has also reportedly instructed Adityanath’s office to take required action.

The city magistrate, who visited the area along with the circle officer, said there was no exodus-like situation and that traffic and other “small issues” were the primary concerns in the area. “I have met people from Prahlad Nagar, along with the circle officer, and as a precaution, police pickets have been made at the entry and exit gates of Prahlad Nagar,” the news website quoted the magistrate as saying.