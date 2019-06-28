Mumbai on Friday witnessed the first spell of heavy rains this season leading to heavy traffic congestion and waterlogging in some areas, PTI reported.

The Mumbai branch of the India Meteorological Department said there will be an intense spell of heavy rains in the districts of Greater Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Nasik and Pune. It said for the next 48 hours the minimum and maximum temperatures is likely to be around 30 degree Celsius and 24 degree Celsius, respectively.

In Maharashtra’s Nashik district, two people were killed in rain-related incidents. Waterlogging was reported in several parts of Nashik city, including Saraf Bazar, near the mayor’s official residence, Gangapur Road and Old Agra Road.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said in the last five hours, the weather station has recorded an average rainfall of 43.23 millimeter in the city’s heartland, 64.14 millimeter in the eastern suburbs and 78.21 millimeter in western suburbs.

The civic body said that the flow of traffic has been reported to be slow, while suburban services of the Central and Western Railways were running behind schedule, according to PTI.

The ongoing metro rail work and waterlogging at some places has also led to few buses of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport, or BEST, to be diverted from their regular routes, an unidentified BMC spokesperson told the agency.

Heavy traffic congestion affected the movement of vehicles on the Mulund-Sion stretch of the Eastern Express Highway, the spokesperson said. The BMC had to close a busy subway in suburban Andheri due to waterlogging, he added.

The Thane railway station also reported waterlogging on tracks and the local civic administration was alerted subsequently. “Water entered on tracks from the city area,” Central Railway chief spokesperson said. “The TMC [Thane Municipal Corporation] has been informed. The TMC is sending officials to check and do the needful. Our officers are there to help.”

The BMC requested citizens not to drive into waterlogged areas till the water is pumped out. “We understand you may get slightly delayed but let’s not compromise on safety,” the civic body tweeted.

A view of Mogra Nalla from the Disaster Management Control Room. We request all citizens to not drive into water logged areas till the water is pumped out. We understand you may get slightly delayed but let’s not compromise on safety #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/Xp8asXWovX — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) June 28, 2019

According to Flightradar24, a Swedish internet-based service that shows real-time commercial flight information, there was an average delay of 40 minutes in departures at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport.

However, the rains have brought relief as water levels in the lakes were dipping and the civic body was using its reserve stock.

Here’s some pictures of the first spell of heavy rains:

Commuters wade through a waterlogged street in Mumbai on Friday. [Credit: PTI]

Maharashtra: Traffic crawls on Western Express Highway as Mumbai receives heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/gk5JmvBCo7 — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2019

While we are on our toes, it may take some time to pump out all water from waterlogged areas owing to neap tide. Hopefully, all should be well by late evening: #BMC.

Visuals from Andheri subway.@RoadsOfMumbai @mybmc #LiveUpdates: https://t.co/hj9n54zDbw pic.twitter.com/jk5x2LP6cC — Mumbai Mirror (@MumbaiMirror) June 28, 2019

A simple urge to @bmcmumbai to fix (restore) this road outside Marol Naka Metro gate no.2 to prevent any fatal injury in future to any commuter. #MumbaiRain #MumbaiRainsWithMidday pic.twitter.com/x2lnB8TXgK — Janvi (@chotu_rainbow) June 28, 2019