The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has attached assets worth Rs 209 crore as part of its money laundering investigation into the alleged IMA Jewels ponzi scam in Karnataka, PTI reported.

The agency said its Bengaluru zonal office issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act to attach immovable assets worth Rs 197 crore and about Rs 12 crore deposits in bank accounts.

The Enforcement Directorate had recently lodged a criminal case of money laundering against the IMA Group of Companies and its promoter and managing director Mohammed Mansoor Khan. Khan has been accused of running a ponzi scheme in Karnataka that has allegedly duped more than 30,000 people of Rs 5,000 crore. People from Bengaluru, Hyderabad, New Delhi, and Tamil Nadu are said to have invested into the company.

The agency said Rs 98 lakh was deposited in 51 bank accounts and Rs 11 crore in an HDFC bank account operational under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojna. The scheme was announced post demonetisation as part of a one-time compliance window for people holding black money to come clean by paying tax and penalty of 50%.

The “accused companies and its directors have indulged in the offence of money laundering by cheating common people through ponzi schemes and generated the proceeds of crime in the form of movable and immovable properties”, the Enforcement Directorate said.

The Enforcement Directorate had summoned Khan multiple times for questioning, but he is yet to depose before the agency. It is suspected that Khan has left the country and the agency is working on getting an Interpol arrest warrant issued against him and get him declared a fugitive economic offender by a court, it said.