The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday served a demolition notice against former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s alleged illegal bungalow in Amaravati city, The News Minute reported.

The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority asked the occupants to vacate the premises within seven days. The notice was issued as the bungalow had been constructed allegedly in violation of environmental norms.

The notice was pasted on the security guard’s room, the daily reported. All surrounding buildings have also received a similar notice.

“The land details D NO 250, 254, 272, 274 Undavalli, of Tadepalli Mandal Guntur district,” the notice read. “In a 6.00 cents land, the building was constructed illegally. As the building construction in the above-mentioned land without any legal permission, ground and first floor the RCC room swimming pool, the helipad was built in below 100 meters distance of Krishna river, and also without taking permission from this organisation there were 10 temporary sheds were built.”

The Capital Region Development Authority also said that the construction should be demolished within a week. The notice came days after the new Andhra Pradesh government under Jaganmohan Reddy razed a conference hall – Praja Vedika – built near Naidu’s bungalow, PTI reported.

“All these structures were earlier given similar notices four years ago,” Telugu Desam Party leader N Vijay Kumar said. “Most of them went to the court and received a stay order on the demolition.”

However, Kumar indicated that Naidu may not challenge the notice in court. “Most probably, Naidu will vacate and at present, he is searching for a home and has identified a few places at Velagapudi, a sarpanch’s house in Amaravati a few kilometres away from the present residence,” Vijay said. “In Vijayawada a guest house next to Kamineni hospital and a few other guest houses. They have taken videos and shown to Naidu.”

Kumar also claimed that Naidu’s rented bungalow in Amaravati has got the approval of the panchayat, and is in accordance with the River Conservancy Act.

Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party had lost the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections in May, winning just 23 out of the 175 seats. Reddy’s YSR Congress Party, on the other hand, bagged 151 seats.