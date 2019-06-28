A look at the headlines right now:

Lok Sabha approves President’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir for six months: Union Home Minister Amit Shah told the Lok Sabha that Assembly elections in the state would be held by the end of the year. Heavy rain disrupts traffic, causes waterlogging in some areas in Mumbai: Two people were killed in rain-related incidents in Nashik district.

‘Don’t meddle in US elections,’ Donald Trump jokingly tells Vladimir Putin: The US president said he enjoyed a ‘very, very good relationship’ with Putin, and ‘many positive things are going to come out of the relationship’.

Amid mass resignations, Veerappa Moily says ‘1% chance’ of Rahul Gandhi continuing as Congress chief: Working presidents of state units, secretaries, youth Congress leaders and Mahila Congress office bearers have quit.

Modi discusses climate change, counter-terrorism with China’s Xi Jinping, Russia’s Vladimir Putin: The prime minister hosted the two other leaders for an informal Russia-India-China meeting.

Mamata Banerjee denies discrimination in circular on dining halls in Muslim-majority schools: The BJP, Congress and Communist Party of India (Marxist) had all condemned the move.

Twitter will now hide political figures’ tweets that break its rules: A screen will be placed on top of such tweets, and users have to click or tap through before reading the post.

Pregnant woman carried on bike to hospital in Jharkhand, family claims ambulance was not available: The Latehar district civil surgeon claimed the family had called for an ambulance but did not wait for it to reach them. India’s Current Account Deficit widened to 2.1% of GDP in 2018-’19, says RBI: The CAD stood at 1.8% of GDP in 2017-’18, the central bank said. Juggernaut Books defends move to publish Kiran Nagarkar’s novel despite misconduct claims: It said not publishing his book would amount to ‘suppressing an important novel’ that addresses debates in the country.