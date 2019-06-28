The big news: Lok Sabha gives nod to extend President’s rule in J&K, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Mumbai witnessed heavy rains leading to heavy traffic congestion, and Trump jokingly warned Putin against meddling in US elections.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Lok Sabha approves President’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir for six months: Union Home Minister Amit Shah told the Lok Sabha that Assembly elections in the state would be held by the end of the year.
- Heavy rain disrupts traffic, causes waterlogging in some areas in Mumbai: Two people were killed in rain-related incidents in Nashik district.
- ‘Don’t meddle in US elections,’ Donald Trump jokingly tells Vladimir Putin: The US president said he enjoyed a ‘very, very good relationship’ with Putin, and ‘many positive things are going to come out of the relationship’.
- Amid mass resignations, Veerappa Moily says ‘1% chance’ of Rahul Gandhi continuing as Congress chief: Working presidents of state units, secretaries, youth Congress leaders and Mahila Congress office bearers have quit.
- Modi discusses climate change, counter-terrorism with China’s Xi Jinping, Russia’s Vladimir Putin: The prime minister hosted the two other leaders for an informal Russia-India-China meeting.
- Mamata Banerjee denies discrimination in circular on dining halls in Muslim-majority schools: The BJP, Congress and Communist Party of India (Marxist) had all condemned the move.
- Twitter will now hide political figures’ tweets that break its rules: A screen will be placed on top of such tweets, and users have to click or tap through before reading the post.
- Pregnant woman carried on bike to hospital in Jharkhand, family claims ambulance was not available: The Latehar district civil surgeon claimed the family had called for an ambulance but did not wait for it to reach them.
- India’s Current Account Deficit widened to 2.1% of GDP in 2018-’19, says RBI: The CAD stood at 1.8% of GDP in 2017-’18, the central bank said.
- Juggernaut Books defends move to publish Kiran Nagarkar’s novel despite misconduct claims: It said not publishing his book would amount to ‘suppressing an important novel’ that addresses debates in the country.