Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said the investigation in the

2017 Pehlu Khan lynching case was carried out by the previous Bharatiya Janata Party government. The statement came after it was reported earlier in the day that the state police have filed a chargesheet against the dairy farmer and his two sons Irshad Khan and Arif Khan for cow smuggling, ANI reported.

Pehlu Khan was transporting cows from Rajasthan’s Alwar district to Haryana in April 2017, when he and his companions were attacked by a mob. Khan died in the attack.

“Investigation of this case was done in the past during BJP government and chargesheet was presented,” Gehlot told ANI. “If any discrepancies are found in the investigation, case will be reinvestigated.”

The latest chargesheet was prepared on December 30, 13 days after the Congress formed a government in the state. The owner of the pick-up truck in which the cows were transported has also been named in the chargesheet, which has been filed under sections 5, 8 and 9 of the Rajasthan Bovine Animal (Prohibition of Slaughter and Regulation of Temporary Migration or Export) Act, 1995. It was presented in the court of the additional chief judicial magistrate in Alwar district’s Behror town on May 29.

“We lost our father in the attack by cow vigilantes and now we have been charged as cow smugglers,” Irshad Khan told The Indian Express. “We had hoped that the new Congress government in Rajasthan will review and withdraw the case against us but now a chargesheet has been filed against us. We hoped for justice after the government change but that did not happen.”

In January 2018, the BJP government in Rajasthan had filed a similar chargesheet against Pehlu Khan’s associates Azmat and Rafeeq. Another first information report in the case was filed against the eight people who allegedly lynched the dairy farmer.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen President Asaduddin Owaisi condemned the latest chargesheet. “It’s double face of Congress,” he told ANI. “When Pehlu Khan was attacked, Congress condemned it. It’s a condemnable act by Ashok Gehlot government. Urge Muslims of Rajasthan to stop supporting Congress which always betrayed you.”

Rajasthan Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja claimed that Pehlu Khan, his brothers and sons were habitual offenders and the allegations against gau rakshaks, or cow vigilantes, were wrong.

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi questioned the silence of “selective liberals”. “Pehlu Khan, the unfortunate victim of mob lynching, has been charge sheeted by the Rajasthan government,” she wrote on Twitter. “The choice of silence and outrage levels of selective liberals is fascinating.”

Pehlu Khan, 55, and his sons were transporting cows, after purchasing them in a cattle fair in Jaipur to their hometown Nuh in Haryana on April 1, 2017. On their they way back, they were waylaid near Behror on the Jaipur-Delhi national highway by a mob of cow vigilantes and beaten up with the accusations of smuggling cattle, despite his having produced papers to prove that the consignment was legal. Khan died at a private hospital two days later.

In October 2017, an independent fact-finding team concluded that the Rajasthan Police had deliberately attempted “to weaken the cases against the accused gau rakshaks”. The report come a month after the police closed its investigation into the six men named by Pehlu Khan before his death. Their names were removed from the case after an inquiry declared them not guilty on the basis of statements of an employee of a cow shelter, and mobile phone tower signal records.