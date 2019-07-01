Ten people were killed on Sunday when a private plane crashed into a hangar at an airport in Texas, United States, CNN reported.

The plane was leaving the airport and veered into the hangar before bursting into flames on Sunday morning shortly after 9 am (7.30 pm Indian Standard Time), Ed Martelle, Addison spokesman told CNN. He added that all people on board died.

Martelle said the plane was scheduled to fly from Addison – which is about 24 kilometres north of Dallas – to St Petersburg in Florida.

Witnesses who saw the small plane crash said it struggled on takeoff and appeared to lose power, AP reported. The fire in the hangar was extinguished immediately as the fire department was just 200 metres from the crash site.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was sending a team to investigate the accident. A statement from the Federal Aviation Administration said the agency was on its way to Addison to investigate.