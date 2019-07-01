A look at the headlines right now:

BJP Mahila Morcha leader says Hindus should enter Muslim women’s homes and rape them, expelled: ‘Hindu brothers should make a group of 10 and gang rape their [Muslim] mothers and sisters openly on the streets,’ Sunita Singh Gaud had said on Facebook. Bairstow, Stokes help England end India’s winning run and keep semi-final hopes alive: Virat Kohli and Co lost for the first time at the 2019 World Cup. Cooking gas cylinders to become cheaper by Rs 100.5 from today, says IOCL: IOCL said the price of cooking gas cylinders was cut after softening LPG prices in the international market and a favourable dollar to rupee exchange rate. Doctors at Hindu Rao Hospital in Delhi go on strike after patient’s relatives attack their colleagues: The patient, Rajbala, who had kidney failure, died during treatment on Saturday. Modi pitches for water conservation in Mann Ki Baat, says new ministry set up to tackle crisis: A report by the Union government’s think tank NITI Ayog said that 21 Indian cities will run out of groundwater by 2020. Media personnel locked up in Moradabad district hospital during Adityanath’s visit, say reports: District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Singh, however, claimed that these reports were ‘not correct’ and that they were only ‘requested’ to not go inside the ward. Democratic candidates support Kamala Harris after she faces racist attacks: Donald Trump claimed that Harris got ‘too much credit’ for her debate when she challenged former Vice President Joe Biden. Mob lynchings of Dalits and Muslims are linked to Sangh Parivar, claims AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi: Not speaking against such violence or calling it a ‘misunderstanding’ will only encourage mobs, he added. Cousins, teacher allegedly rape minor in Uttar Pradesh for performing well in academics, one arrested: The accused filmed the episode and shared the video clips among family members on a WhatsApp group. At least eight election commission officials killed in Taliban attack in Afghanistan, say officials: The terror group used vehicles filled with explosives to launch an attack in the Maruf district centre in a government office in southern Kandahar province.