The big news: BJP women’s wing leader sacked for asking men to rape Muslims, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: England defeated India by 31 runs in a World Cup game, and cooking gas cylinders will become cheaper by Rs 100.5 from today.
A look at the headlines right now:
- BJP Mahila Morcha leader says Hindus should enter Muslim women’s homes and rape them, expelled: ‘Hindu brothers should make a group of 10 and gang rape their [Muslim] mothers and sisters openly on the streets,’ Sunita Singh Gaud had said on Facebook.
- Bairstow, Stokes help England end India’s winning run and keep semi-final hopes alive: Virat Kohli and Co lost for the first time at the 2019 World Cup.
- Cooking gas cylinders to become cheaper by Rs 100.5 from today, says IOCL: IOCL said the price of cooking gas cylinders was cut after softening LPG prices in the international market and a favourable dollar to rupee exchange rate.
- Doctors at Hindu Rao Hospital in Delhi go on strike after patient’s relatives attack their colleagues: The patient, Rajbala, who had kidney failure, died during treatment on Saturday.
- Modi pitches for water conservation in Mann Ki Baat, says new ministry set up to tackle crisis: A report by the Union government’s think tank NITI Ayog said that 21 Indian cities will run out of groundwater by 2020.
- Media personnel locked up in Moradabad district hospital during Adityanath’s visit, say reports: District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Singh, however, claimed that these reports were ‘not correct’ and that they were only ‘requested’ to not go inside the ward.
- Democratic candidates support Kamala Harris after she faces racist attacks: Donald Trump claimed that Harris got ‘too much credit’ for her debate when she challenged former Vice President Joe Biden.
- Mob lynchings of Dalits and Muslims are linked to Sangh Parivar, claims AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi: Not speaking against such violence or calling it a ‘misunderstanding’ will only encourage mobs, he added.
- Cousins, teacher allegedly rape minor in Uttar Pradesh for performing well in academics, one arrested: The accused filmed the episode and shared the video clips among family members on a WhatsApp group.
- At least eight election commission officials killed in Taliban attack in Afghanistan, say officials: The terror group used vehicles filled with explosives to launch an attack in the Maruf district centre in a government office in southern Kandahar province.