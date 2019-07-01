Heavy rain in Mumbai disrupted road and rail traffic on Monday morning, with water logging reported from roads as well as tracks at railway stations. Some trains were delayed, short-terminated, cancelled or rescheduled.

At least 100 mm of rainfall was recorded between 4 am and 5 am on Monday, NDTV reported. The Western Railway released help desk numbers for passengers after water logging at Palghar station. Train movement restarted at Palghar at 8 am.

“Due to heavy rains between Kurla and Sion, Up fast line services held up,” the Central Railway said, according to ANI. “Suburban services running cautiously on Down fast, Up & Down slow lines. On harbour line at Vadala Road trains running with slow speed.”

The Western Railway said that trains were running on the fast track, but were yet to begin on the slow track. Restoration work was being carried out at Marine Lines station after bamboo sticks from construction works collapsed due to the wind, the Western Railway said.

Meanwhile, a goods train derailed between Karjat and Lonavala in Maharashtra on Monday, affecting movement of trains between Mumbai and Pune, PTI reported. As many as 15 wagons of the goods train derailed between the Jambrung-Thakurwadi section at 4.15 am.

The Indrayani Express, Deccan Express, Intercity Express, Pragati Express, Deccan Queen Express, Koyna Express and some other trains were cancelled due to the derailment. Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Sunil Udasi said the railways had asked the state government to run extra buses from Mumbai to Pune.

The India Meteorological Department forecast that intense spells of rainfall were likely to continue in Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts on Monday morning.

Traffic came to a standstill on the Western Express Highway from Goregaon to Andheri and on all arterial roads connecting to the expressway, the Hindustan Times reported. Police asked motorists to avoid travelling to the central part of Mumbai from Sion to Lower Parel. More than 2,000 traffic police personnel were deployed to manage the traffic.