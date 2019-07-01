The Supreme Court on Monday issued a show-cause notice to the West Bengal government for the delay in the release of a Bharatiya Janata Party youth leader who was arrested on May 10 for sharing a meme of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, PTI reported. The court had ordered Priyanka Sharma’s immediate release on May 14 but she was let go almost 18 hours later. The court had then censured the government.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi issued notices to the state government and others based on a contempt plea filed by the BJP leader’s brother Rajib Sharma. The state government has been asked to submit its reply within four weeks, according to Live Law.

“I am happy that this government is being held accountable,” Priyanka Sharma told ANI. “They think they are superior to SC?”

The BJP youth leader was picked up by the state police following the registration of a first information report for defamation and violation of the Information Technology Act. The meme she had shared showed Banerjee’s face photoshopped on a picture of Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra from the MET Gala in New York. Priyanka Sharma was remanded to 14 days judicial custody after being arrested.

