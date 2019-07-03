Maharashtra: Six dead, over 20 missing after Tiware Dam breaches due to heavy rainfall in Ratnagiri
The rescue operation is currently under way.
At least six people were killed and more than 20 missing after heavy rainfall led to a breach in the Tiware Dam in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra on Tuesday night, India Today reported.
It also caused a flood-like situation in seven downstream villages and at least 12 houses adjacent to the dam have been washed away, ANI reported. A team of National Disaster Response Force, police and volunteers carried out rescue operations and retrieved six bodies on Wednesday morning.
The rescue operation is currently under way.
At least 32 people had died across Maharashtra in rain-related incidents on Monday and Tuesday. Since Monday night, Mumbai also received near record rainfall for a 24-hour period – the highest since the deluge of 2005 and the second-highest downpour since 1974 – forcing authorities to curtail train services and disrupting traffic on roads. Heavy rainfall was also recorded in Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts, and also in the western parts of the state – Nashik, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg.