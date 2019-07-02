Mumbai: At least 16 people killed in rain-related incidents; 1,000 people rescued from Kurla
Local train movement was stopped early on Tuesday but partly resumed in the morning.
Heavy rain in Mumbai and neighbouring areas killed at least 16 people overnight on Tuesday, and injured 10. Train services were again curtailed early on Tuesday following the heavy downpour. The Maharashtra government declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the state.
As many as 54 flights have been diverted to nearby airports due to waterlogging. Personnel from the NDRF, Navy and local volunteers rescued 1,000 people from Kurla.
Live updates
9.44 am: The last 24 hours have seen Mumbai’s second highest rainfall in a day since 1975, The Times of India reports. The highest was in 2005.
9.40 am: One woman and a child have been located under debris of wall that collapsed in Malad East, Chief Fire Officer Prabhat Rahangdale tells ANI.
9.34 am: In the 24 hours until 8.30 am, there has been rainfall of 220.42 mm in Thane. The Thane regional disaster management cell has received 94 complaints during the period, The Times of India reports.
9.29 am: The BMC has evacuated around 1000 people from Kranti Nagar, Kurla with the help of the NDRF, Navy, fire brigade and local volunteers, as a precaution against any untoward incident, ANI reports. The Indian Navy has deployed several teams to help people stranded in the area.
9.22 am: Local trains are being run at a frequency of 30 minutes between Vasai and Virar as rainwater has receded in Nalasopara, Western Railway says. Trains are running normally between Churchgate and Vasai.
9.16 am: As many as 54 flights have been diverted to nearby airports due to waterlogging, ANI reports.
9.10 am: Here are some visuals of waterlogged streets in several parts of Mumbai.
9 am: The Bombay Stock Exchange will function normally, its CEO Ashish Kumar Chouhan tells ANI.
8.58 am: At least six construction workers have been killed and three injured after the compound wall of the Sinhagad College campus in Pune collapsed on their shanties on Tuesday, The Hindu reports. Rescue operations are underway.
8.45 am: “Our team of National Disaster Response Force along with sniffer dog reached the site of the incident immediately after receiving the information,” an NDRF official says, according to PTI. “Besides, a team of fire brigade and local police also reached the spot and took the control of the situation.” He says that 10 people who were injured have been shifted to hospitals in Jogeshwari and Kandivali suburbs.
8.37 am: “Pained to know about the loss of lives in Malad Wall Collapse incidence,” Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis tweets. “My thoughts are with families who lost loved ones [and] prayers for speedy recovery of injured. Rs 5 lakh will be given to the kin of deceased.”
8.30 am: At least 16 people have been killed overnight on Tuesday in rain-related incidents as heavy rain continued in Mumbai and neighbouring districts, NDTV reports. Thirteen people were killed and four critically injured after a compound wall crashed in Malad East.
8.20 am: At least three people, including a three-year-old boy, die after the wall of a school crashed on two houses in Kalyan.
8.08 am: The Maharashtra government has declared a public holiday in Mumbai on Tuesday. All schools and colleges will remain closed. “Due to heavy rain forecast in Mumbai even today by IMD, People are advised to stay indoors unless there is any emergency,” the Chief Minister’s Office tweets.
8 am: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation says that all train movement on Central Railway, Western Railway and the Harbour Line had been stopped. However, Central Railway says early on Tuesday morning that trains would run between Chhattrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Bandra on the Harbour Line, Vashi to Panvel on Harbour line, Thane-Vashi-Panvel on Trans-Harbour line and Thane to Kalyan/Khopoli on the Central Line.
7.49 am: The Central Railway says it had evacuated passengers who got stuck in trains with the help of the Railway Protection Force. “It’s nature’s fury... Moving trains in such rains in Kurla Thane section is safety hazard at this point of time... Suburban Train movement has been suspended till further advice,” the Central Railway tweeted early on Tuesday. “Inconvenience is deeply regretted.”
7.37 am: Western Express Highway, which leads to Mumbai airport, was flooded, making it difficult to travel to the airport. A SpiceJet plane from Jaipur overshoots the runway while landing in Mumbai late on Monday, but nobody was injured, NDTV reports.
7.28 am: India Meteorological Department Deputy Director (Mumbai) KS Hosalikar says in a 12.30 am bulletin that very intense spells of rain are expected to continue in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts during the next four hours. “Local forecast issued at night for Mumbai for 24 hrs is now indicating chances of intermittent heavy showers with isolated extremely heavy rainfalls in city and suburbs,” he adds in a tweet.
7.19 am: Heavy rains in Mumbai since Sunday night led to disruption of train services and waterlogging on Monday. Road traffic was also disrupted.