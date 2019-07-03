The mutilated body of an eight-year-old girl was found in a village in Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, the Hindustan Times reported.

The girl’s father had filed a police complaint on Monday after she went missing while playing near her home. Her family members and villagers complained about a pungent smell coming from another house in the village the next morning. The police raided the house and found the body hidden there.

An old lady present in the house was taken into custody but her minor grandson was missing. Police are looking for the boy, who is said to be a relative of the girl, Additional Superintendent of Police Pavitra Mohan Tripathi said, according the Hindustan Times.

Police said the girl’s face was mutilated and she was murdered with a heavy object. “The postmortem report could help in solving the murder mystery,” Tripathi said. “It is too early to say that acid was used to mutilate her face.”

The old woman was allegedly stopping police from entering her home during the raid, Circle Officer Indra Prakash Singh told The Times of India. “She has not revealed much, but claimed that her 17-year-old nephew murdered the girl,” Singh said.

Last month, the body of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl was found in a garbage dump in Aligarh. Four people were arrested in the case, and two of them were charged under the National Security Act.