A Delhi court on Thursday gave a six-month jail term to Aam Aadmi Party MLA Som Dutt and imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on him in an assault case, PTI reported. The case dates back to the 2015 Assembly election campaign, when Dutt assaulted the complainant, Sanjeev Rana.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal imposed the penalty on Dutt days after he was convicted.

Dutt is a legislator from the Sadar Bazar Assembly constituency in Delhi. He was found guilty under Sections 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt without provocation), 341 (wrongful restraint), 147 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code.

“There is no doubt that on January 10, 2015, around 8 pm, Som Dutt, along with his 50 supporters, went to flat no. 13 where the complainant was present,” the court had said while convicting Dutt. “The complainant was beaten and assaulted by the accused and his associates due to which he suffered grievous injury.”

“It is not clear how many persons, apart from the accused, had assaulted the complainant and what was their common object, if any,” the court had said.

A first information report filed in 2015 by Rana had said that the MLA and around 50 of his supporters had come to his house while campaigning in the locality. When Rana objected to this, Dutt had allegedly hit him on his legs with a baseball bat and his supporters dragged him out on the road and started beating him.

However, Dutt’s counsel had refuted the arguments and had said that he and his supporters were peacefully campaigning in the locality and it was the complainant who started arguing with him in an inebriated condition. A cross first information report was also registered by Dutt in the case.

This is the second conviction of a sitting AAP MLA. Last month, the court awarded three months’ sentence to Manoj Kumar, the MLA from Kondli, for obstructing the election process at a polling booth during the 2013 Assembly elections.