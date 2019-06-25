A Delhi court on Tuesday sentenced Aam Aadmi Party MLA Manoj Kumar to three months in jail for obstructing the election process at a polling booth during the 2013 Assembly elections, PTI reported.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal granted bail to Kumar on a bail bond of Rs 10,000. Kumar will be able to challenge the order in a higher court.

The court, on June 11, had convicted Kumar for obstructing a public servant in discharge of public functions. The offence is punishable under Section 186 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 131 of Representation of the People Act.

Kumar was accused of hindering the election process along with over 50 protestors in East Delhi’s Kalyanpuri. The incident occurred at the main gate of a Delhi Municipal Corporation school during the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections.