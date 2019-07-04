The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the execution of seven people on death row who were convicted of gangraping and killing a mentally challenged woman in Rohtak in 2015, PTI reported. The court agreed to hear their appeals against the sentence.

“The leave is granted,” a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta said. “The execution of the death sentence is stayed.” The seven convicts are Padam alias Parmod, Pawan, Sarwar alias Billu, Manbir alias Manni, Rajesh alias Ghochru, Sunil Mada and Sunil Sheela.

The convicts raped the Nepali woman, killed her, mutilated her body and dumped it in a field in Gaddi Kheri village in Rohtak on February 4, 2015. Doctors had recovered stones and razor blades from her stomach.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court had upheld the death sentence passed by the trial court in December 2015. It had also enhanced the fine imposed on each of the convicts from Rs 50,000 to Rs 50 lakh. The High Court had termed the offence as “barbaric”, “brutal” and predatory”. The eighth accused had absconded and then committed suicide in Delhi.