A court in Guwahati on Thursday sentenced four convicts in the 2004 Dhemaji bombing case to life terms. It also pronounced four year jail terms for two other convicts, the Hindustan Times reported.

The four convicts sentenced to life imprisonment are Muhi Handique, Jatin Duwari, Dipanjali Gohain, and Lila Gogoi alias Lila Khanok, The Sentinel reported. The court sentenced Prashanta Bhuyan and Hemen Gogoi to four years in prison.

The blasts, which were carried out on August 15, 2004, by the United Liberation Front of Assam (Independent) extremist group had killed 17 people including children. The deceased had gathered to celebrate Independence Day at Dhemaji College in Dhemaji district.

“Six accused have been convicted today,” Dhemaji Superintendent of Police VV Rakesh Reddy P said. “Four of them have been awarded life sentence while two have been sentenced to four years. Eight others have been acquitted.” However, the main accused, Rashid Bharali, remains absconding, Reddy added.

“The verdict has finally been given,” said Rajkumar Taid, the father of Siddharth Taid, 11, who died in the bombing. “I was expecting the court will sentence the accused to death and they will be hanged. But that is not the case.”