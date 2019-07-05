Bharatiya Janata Party General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said any decision taken by the party regarding his son’s assault of a municipal corporation officer in Indore will be accepted, The Indian Express reported on Friday.

The party’s disciplinary committee on Thursday issued a showcause notice to Madhya Pradesh MLA Akash Vijayvargiya for assaulting a municipal officer with a cricket bat on June 26.

“I want to end this controversy,” Kailash Vijayvargiya said in an interview to the daily. “We are all servants of our party. We want to accept whatever decision the BJP leadership is taking on this matter. BJP is everything for us and we don’t want to inflict more damage to the party.”

Vijayvargiya said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s word on the matter was final. “The prime minister is our supreme leader,” he said. “His decision is final and the party is duty-bound to follow his directives.”

At a parliamentary party meeting, Modi had expressed anger and had said those who encourage such behaviour and those who went to welcome Vijayvargiya when he was released on bail should be sacked. Modi had said he did not want any leaders who spoil the party’s image.

The BJP general secretary said his son had expressed regret over the incident and was ready to face any action taken by the party. “He has already said, Modiji is like his grandfather and he will accept the punishment the party gives him,” Vijayvargiya said. “I too have told him he should be ready to face consequences now.”

Vijayvargiya said his son will “give his version” of the incident once the showcause notice is served. “Let the party take appropriate action after it,” he said. “But I don’t want this issue to flare up again. We are obedient servants of the BJP.”

When asked about remarks by state BJP leaders that they did not take action against Akash Vijayvargiya because he was a senior leader’s son, Kailash Vijayvargiya said: “Rakesh Singhji [BJP’s Madhya Pradesh unit president] is our leader in the state. He should not hesitate to take action against anyone if one violates party discipline. I would urge him to initiate action against him [Akash].”