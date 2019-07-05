The big news: Nirmala Sitharaman to present her first Budget today, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The ICJ’s verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case is expected on July 19, and an inquiry was ordered into debt-ridden Jet Airways.
A look at the headlines right now:
- 2019 Budget likely to focus on increasing spending, addressing unemployment: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has to keep the fiscal deficit in check while making allocations for the government’s welfare measures.
- International Court of Justice to deliver verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav case on July 17: The court said in a statement that a public sitting will take place at 6.30 pm Indian Standard Time at the Peace Palace.
- Ministry of Corporate Affairs orders probe into debt-ridden Jet Airways, says report: Meanwhile, the airline’s founder, Naresh Goyal, moved the Delhi High Court seeking that the lookout notice against him be quashed.
- PM Modi is ‘supreme leader’, party’s decision on son will be accepted, says Kailash Vijayvargiya: The BJP issued MLA Akash Vijayvargiya a showcause notice for assaulting a civic body official last month.
- India says Pakistan’s action against Hafiz Saeed a ‘cosmetic step’, shows its double standards: The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson said Islamabad was trying to hoodwink the international community.
- Former RBI chief Urjit Patel says government, central bank didn’t manage economy well before 2014: Patel said the banks failed to maintain balanced credit lending growth and applied very little risk analysis and management in sifting good assets from bad.
- Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra submits breach of privilege motion against Zee TV and its editor: She accused the channel and editor Sudhir Chaudhary of falsely reporting that she had plagiarised her first address in the the Lok Sabha.
- MK Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi appointed DMK youth wing secretary: The post is said to be a powerful one since Stalin held it for around 35 years.
- Lok Sabha passes Aadhaar Amendment Bill: MP Asaduddin Owaisisaid it will not stand in a court of law while other Opposition parties demanded a data protection law.
- Indrani Mukerjea turns approver in corruption case involving the Chidambarams: The court listed the next hearing in the case on July 11.