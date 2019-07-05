Budget 2019: All rural families will have power by 2022, water supply by 2024, says Sitharaman
This is the first Union Budget of the second term of the Narendra Modi government.
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman began her first Budget speech in Parliament at 11 am on Friday. This is the first Union Budget of the second term of the Narendra Modi government.
The Budget comes a day after the Centre tabled the annual Economic Survey in the Parliament. The report said India’s economic growth is likely to accelerate slightly to 7% in the financial year 2019-’20, from 6.8% in the previous year.
Live updates
12 pm: Draft law for setting up a Higher Education Commission of India will be brought in this year, says the minister.
11.58 am: Three institutions – two IITs and IISc Bengaluru – are now in top 200 in the world, from none five years back, Sitharaman says.
11.57 am: Funds available in all ministries will be integrated in National Research Foundation, Sitharaman says.
11.55 am: New national education policy will transform higher education system, says Sitharaman. She proposes to establish National Research Foundation to promote research and assimilate various research grants given by ministries.
11.54 am: Railways will be encouraged to invest more in suburban services, Sitharaman says.
11.53 am: Under urban housing scheme, Rs 4.83 lakh crore has been sanctioned for building 81 lakh houses, Sitharaman says.
11.51 am: In second phase of the rural housing scheme, 1.95 crore houses to be provided to eligible beneficiaries between 2019-’20 and 2021-’22, and they will all have amenities such as LPG, electricity and toilets, Sitharaman says.
11.50 am: Sitharaman says 9.6 crore toilets have been built since October 2, 2014. More than 5.6 lakh villages have become open defecation free. She proposes to expand Swachh Bharat Mission to undertake solid waste management in every village.
11.47 am: On drinking water security, Sitharaman says the Jan Shakti Ministry will work with states to ensure “har ghar jal” [each house has water] to all rural households by 2024 under Jal Jeevan Mission. The Jal Jeevan Mission will work on creation of local infrastructure for sustainability.
“We have identified 1,592 blocks which are critical and over-exploited in 256 districts for the Jal Shakti Abhiyaan,” says the minister.
11.46 am: “We will go back to basics, to zero-budget farming. Steps like these will help double farmers’ income by 2022,” Sitharaman says.
11.45 am: Ease of doing business and ease of living should apply to farmers too, Sitharaman says.
11.43 am: Sitharaman proposes 80 livelihood business incubators and 20 technology business incubators to produce 75,000 skilled entrepreneurs in the agro-rural industry.
11.42 am: “Everything we do, we keep gaon [village], gareeb [poor], kisan [farmer] as the central point of all our efforts,” says Sitharaman.
11.40 am: Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, 1.25 lakh km of road length will be upgraded at a cost of Rs 80,250 crore, says Sitharaman.
11.39 am: The government will examine opening up FDI further in aviation and media,” Sitharaman says. “Local sourcing norms to be eased for single-brand retail FDI.”
11.37 am: “Average time to complete houses reduced to 314 days in 2015-’16 to 114 days now,” says Sitharaman on the rural housing scheme.
11.36 am: “By 2022, I’d like to assure the nation that every single rural family, except those unwilling to take the connection, will have electricity and clean cooking facility,” Sitharaman says.
11.35 am: “Credit Guarantee Enhancement Corporation will be set up in 2019-’20, and an action plan will be put in place to deepen markets for long-term bonds with specific focus on infrastructure sector,” Sitharaman says.
11.34 am: New Space India Limited has been incorporated as a commercial arm of Department of Space, says Sitharaman.
11.33 am: The finance minister says the government will create a blueprint for gas grids, water grids and regional airports.
11.32 am: Sitharaman proposes to extend pension benefits to around 3 crore retail traders and shopkeepers with an annual turnover less than Rs 1.5 crore under Pradhan Mantri Karam Yogi Man Dhan Scheme.
11.31 am: Several reforms to be undertaken to promote rental housing, Sitharaman says. “Current rental laws are archaic as they do not address lessor-lessee relationships fairly,” she adds.
11.30 am: The finance minister proposes a budget of Rs 350 crore in 2019-’10 for 2% interest subvention for all GST-registered entities on fresh or incremental loans.
11.29 am: Sitharaman says 100% FDI will be allowed for insurance intermediaries.
11.28 am: PPP to be used to unleash faster development and delivery of passenger freight services in Railways, says Sitharaman.
11.27 am: Sitharaman proposes a “social stock exchange” for social enterprises and voluntary organisations working for social welfare so that they can raise capital through debt, equity or mutual funds.
11.27 am: Sitharaman proposes measures for hassle-free investment experience for foreign portfolio investors.
11.26 am: Sitharaman says the government envisions using rivers for cargo transportation, which will also decongest roads and railways.
11.25 am: FAME II scheme aims to encourage faster adoption of electric vehicles by right incentives and charging infrastructure, Sitharaman says.
11.20 am: Sitharaman says Railways will require investment of Rs 50 lakh crore during 2018-’30.
11.19 am: Amount spent on food security doubled during 2014-’19 from previous five years, says Nirmala Sitharaman.
11.18 am: “Schemes such as Bharatmala, Sagarmala and UDAN are bridging rural-urban divide and improving our transport infrastructure,” says Sitharaman.
11.15 am: “It took us over 55 years to become a $1-trillion economy,” Sitharaman says. “But when the hearts are filled with hope, trust and aspiration, we in just five years, added $1 trillion.”
11.12 am: The Indian economy will grow to become a $3-trillion economy this year itself, says Sitharaman.
11.11 am: “India Inc – India’s job creators – are also India’s wealth creators,” the minister says. She adds she will announce a framework to “kickstart a virtuous cycle for investment”.
11.10 am: “The goal of $5-trillion economy is eminently achievable with citizens’ purusharth [human goals] and the leadership present in the House,” Sitharaman says.
11.09 am: “We need to invest infrastructure in digital economy and jobs in smaller firms,” Sitharaman says.
11.08 am: In terms of purchasing power parity, India is the third largest economy already, the minister says.
11.06 am: Sitharaman says that the Modi government provided “rejuvenated Centre-state federalism” in its first five years.
11.05 am: “The people of India have validated their two goals for our country’s future: national security and economic growth,” Sitharaman says.
11.03 am: Through their “unambiguous and firm mandate”, voters have “reaffirmed putting the nation first”, Sitharaman says.
11 am: Proceedings in Parliament begin. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will begin her speech shortly.
10.53 am: The Cabinet approves the Union Budget, ANI reports.
10.34 am: The Union Cabinet is meeting before the Budget is presented.
10.32 am: Copies of the Budget documents have been brought to the Parliament, reports ANI.
10.05 am: Sitharaman reaches Parliament for the Budget presentation.
9.52 am: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets President Ramnath Kovind before presenting the Union Budget, reports ANI.
9.50 am: The Sensex is up by 119.15 points at 40,027.21.
9.46 am: Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian says the Budget documents have been kept in a red cloth this time instead of the customary briefcase. “It is in Indian tradition,” he says, according to ANI. “It symbolises our departure from slavery of Western thought. It is not a budget but a ‘bahi khata’ [ledger].”
9.30 am: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur, Finance Secretary SC Garg, Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian and other officials are at the Finance Ministry, reports ANI.
9.20 am: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at the Finance Ministry at North Block, reports DD News.
