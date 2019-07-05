Indian stock markets opened higher on Friday with BSE Sensex reclaiming the 40,000 mark and the National Stock Exchange Nifty inching close to 12,000 ahead of the Union Budget presentation.

The BSE Sensex was trading 114.67 points higher at 40,022.73 at 9.30 am, while Nifty gained 31.85 points up at 11,978.60, according to PTI. Markets gained for the fourth consecutive session as investors awaited the budget which will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday, Mint reported.

Top gainers in the Sensex in early trade included IndusInd Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Larsen & Toubro, Kotak Bank and HDFC. Stocks of Yes Bank, ONGC, NTPC, Vedanta Limited and Sun Pharmaceuticals performed poorly on the index.

In the previous session, the BSE Sensex had settled at 68.81 points higher at 39,908.06, while the Nifty climbed 30 points to 11,946.75.

Bharti Infratel, Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd., Larsen & Toubro, IndusInd Bank and Eicher Motors were the top gainers on Nifty, while stocks of Yes Bank, ONGC, NTPC, Vedanta Limited and Indian Oil Corporation performed badly.

The Indian rupee depreciated 16 paise to 68.66 against the US dollar.