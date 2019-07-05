Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday described the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as “citizen friendly, development friendly, and future oriented”. Modi, who made the remarks in a televised address, said the Budget would empower the poor and provide a better future to the youth.

The prime minister also called it a “green Budget” as it focused on the environment and pushed for eco-friendly energy. Modi said the Budget highlighted structural reforms in the agricultural sector, and laid the road map to transform the farm sector by doubling farmers’ income.

“The Budget for a ‘New India’ has a road map to transform the agriculture sector of the country, this budget is one of hope and it will boost India’s development in the 21st century,” he said. He added that the government’s policies would turn the downtrodden to a powerhouse for the country’s development.

“This Budget will make the education sector better and create awareness among the masses on artificial intelligence and space research,” Modi said. He added that it would make enterprises stronger, increase participation of women, simplify tax system, and modernise infrastructure.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her first Budget on Friday.