The India Meteorological Department on Friday said southwest monsoon has made its onset over Delhi after a six-day delay. The weather department said the national capital had received 25 mm of ranifall till Friday evening, PTI reported.

The Met department declared the onset of the southwest monsoon over Delhi at 8.30 am, said Kuldeep Srivastava, senior scientist at the weather department. The monsoon wind system has covered western Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, east Haryana and the Delhi-National Capital Region, he added.

While the Safdarjung Observatory recorded rainfall of 25 mm, the weather station at Lodhi Road recorded 27.8 mm of precipitation. The maximum temperature recorded in the city was 34.2 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal. The minimum temperature recorded was 26.9 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal.

Last month, the national capital recorded just 11.4 mm of rainfall, well below the 30-year average of around 55 mm, Srivastava said. He added that rainfall in July would be slightly below normal, but overall it would be a normal monsoon.

The weather department added that the southwest monsoon had also advanced into parts of Rajasthan, the remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and some parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. According to it, the monsoon will cover the remaining parts of Punjab, Haryana, and some areas of Rajasthan in the next 72 hours.