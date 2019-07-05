West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday accused the Centre of placing misleading reports in Parliament about madrasas in the state being used for radicalisation of youth and recruitment by Islamists, PTI reported. Banerjee alleged the Centre had ignored the state’s inputs on the matter and presented its own report in Parliament.

“When specific questions are asked in Parliament, the Centre seeks a reply from the state government on those issues,” Banerjee said in the West Bengal Assembly. “On June 28, we were asked whether the students in the madrasas in the bordering districts were being radicalised. We gave a reply that such a question did not arise. But they did not place our report, rather gave a reply of their own.”

She alleged anti-social elements should not be linked to any religion. “A thief is a thief,” Banerjee said. “If an incident happens, the government will take action. The BJP is trying to politicise everything. They are sending letters of agencies to every department. They are threatening everybody.”

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy had said on Tuesday that the Centre had expressed concern to the West Bengal government about political violence in the state. Reddy added that there were inputs that the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh extremist group was using certain madrasas in Burdwan and Murshidabad districts to radicalise students.