The Centre on Friday removed Additional Central Bureau of Investigation Director M Nageswara Rao from his post and appointed him the director general of fire services, civil defence and home guard, ANI reported.

Rao was appointed the interim CBI chief after the Centre sacked Alok Verma from the post in October 2018 amid corruption charges against him. However, the Supreme Court reappointed Verma to the post in January. Later that month, the Centre removed Verma.

Rao had served as the interim director of the CBI till February 1, 2019, after which he was removed from the post and appointed additional director. NGO Common Cause and Right to Information activist Anjali Bharadwaj had in January filed a petition challenging Rao’s appointment as the interim director.

However, the Supreme Court had dismissed the petition. On February 2, a selection panel appointed Rishi Kumar Shukla the CBI’s next director.