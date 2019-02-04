Newly-appointed Central Bureau of Investigation Director Rishi Kumar Shukla took charge of the probe agency on Monday, ANI reported. Shukla was appointed to the post on February 2 for a term of two years.

The Cabinet’s Appointments Committee approved Shukla’s name based on a selection panel’s recommendation. Shukla took over from interim director M Nageswara Rao, who was appointed after Alok Verma was removed from the post on January 10.

Shukla, a 1983-batch Indian Police Service officer, is the former director general of police of Madhya Pradesh. He is currently the chairman of the Madhya Pradesh Police Housing Corporation.

The CBI is currently involved in a stand-off with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the state police following an unsuccessful attempt to arrest Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with two Ponzi scams. Five CBI officials, a part of the team that visited Kumar’s residence on Sunday, were detained by the state police for two hours.

The CBI moved the Supreme Court on Monday seeking directions to Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar to cooperate with the investigation in the Saradha chit fund case. Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi listed the matter for hearing on Tuesday morning,