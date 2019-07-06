A look at the headlines right now:

Narendra Modi says ‘only professional pessimists question $5-trillion economy goal’: The prime minister inaugurated a nationwide membership drive of the BJP in Varanasi. Petrol, diesel prices increased after Budget proposes raising excise duty and road cess: Petrol rates have now been increased by Rs 2.45 per litre while the cost of diesel is up by Rs 2.36 per litre. MJ Akbar says it’s wrong to suggest Priya Ramani’s #MeToo tweets were meant to raise awareness: The former Union minister further said that he reserved the right to take legal recourse against any other person or entity in the future. Amartya Sen says ‘Jai Shri Ram’ isn’t associated with Bengali culture, is ‘used to beat people up’: The economist also said that celebrating Ram Navami had become popular now, something he had not ‘heard of being observed earlier’. Nine BJP-RSS workers in Kerala get life sentences in 2004 murder case of CPM worker: The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on the nine who were found guilty. BJP MP’s security team assaults toll plaza staff in Agra, fire gun in air; police file case: The staff at the toll plaza said that the altercation started after they asked drivers in Katheria’s convoy to exit the plaza in a queue. Massive earthquake hits southern California for second time in two days: The 7.1-magnitude tremor occurred around 18 km northeast of Ridgecrest, which was the location of Thursday’s quake. Punjab and Haryana High Court admits Kathua case convict Sanji Ram’s plea: The court listed July 18 to hear all the appeals by the six convicts in the case. Delhi High Court judge recuses himself from hearing Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal’s plea: Goyal has challenged a government-issued travel ban against him. Delhi High Court dismisses plea for SIT probe into Chawri Bazar clashes: The court pointed out that action had already been taken against those involved in the incident.