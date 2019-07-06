The big news: Modi says those doubting $5-trillion GDP goal are pessimists, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Petrol and diesel prices were increased a day after the Budget, and MJ Akbar was cross-examined in the #MeToo defamation case.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Narendra Modi says ‘only professional pessimists question $5-trillion economy goal’: The prime minister inaugurated a nationwide membership drive of the BJP in Varanasi.
- Petrol, diesel prices increased after Budget proposes raising excise duty and road cess: Petrol rates have now been increased by Rs 2.45 per litre while the cost of diesel is up by Rs 2.36 per litre.
- MJ Akbar says it’s wrong to suggest Priya Ramani’s #MeToo tweets were meant to raise awareness: The former Union minister further said that he reserved the right to take legal recourse against any other person or entity in the future.
- Amartya Sen says ‘Jai Shri Ram’ isn’t associated with Bengali culture, is ‘used to beat people up’: The economist also said that celebrating Ram Navami had become popular now, something he had not ‘heard of being observed earlier’.
- Nine BJP-RSS workers in Kerala get life sentences in 2004 murder case of CPM worker: The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on the nine who were found guilty.
- BJP MP’s security team assaults toll plaza staff in Agra, fire gun in air; police file case: The staff at the toll plaza said that the altercation started after they asked drivers in Katheria’s convoy to exit the plaza in a queue.
- Massive earthquake hits southern California for second time in two days: The 7.1-magnitude tremor occurred around 18 km northeast of Ridgecrest, which was the location of Thursday’s quake.
- Punjab and Haryana High Court admits Kathua case convict Sanji Ram’s plea: The court listed July 18 to hear all the appeals by the six convicts in the case.
- Delhi High Court judge recuses himself from hearing Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal’s plea: Goyal has challenged a government-issued travel ban against him.
- Delhi High Court dismisses plea for SIT probe into Chawri Bazar clashes: The court pointed out that action had already been taken against those involved in the incident.