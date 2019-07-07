All India Congress Committee General Secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from his post on Sunday.

“Accepting the people’s verdict and taking accountability, I had submitted my resignation as general secretary of AICC to Rahul Gandhi,” Scindia tweeted. “I thank him for entrusting me with this responsibility and for giving me the opportunity to serve our party.”

Scindia led the Congress’s Lok Sabha campaign in Uttar Pradesh along with General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi. Both of them were also set to lead the party in the next Assembly elections in the state. The Congress, however, managed to win just one parliamentary seat in the state, that of United Progressive Alliance Chairperson Sonia Gandhi in Rae Bareli.

Scindia lost the Lok Sabha elections from his family’s traditional stronghold Guna in Madhya Pradesh to Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Krishna Pal Singh Yadav.

Scindia’s announcement came hours after Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora resigned from his post. Deora said he had conveyed his desire to quit after a meeting former Congress President Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on June 26. “The same has been conveyed to All India Congress Committee general secretaries Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal,” Deora’s office said in a statement.