The big news: Karnataka CM to hold crisis meeting with JD(S) MLAs, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Congress leaders Milind Deora and Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from their posts, and Punjab National Bank reported a Rs 3,805-crore fraud.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy set to hold meeting with JD(S) legislators amid political crisis: The Congress, meanwhile, ordered its MLAs to attend a legislature party meeting on July 9.
- Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora resigns from his post: Congress General Secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia also quit on Sunday, accepting responsibility for the party’s defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.
- Punjab National Bank reports Rs 3,805 crore fraud by Bhushan Power & Steel: The lender said the company had misappropriated bank funds and manipulated books of accounts to raise funds from consortium of banks.
- Two FIRs filed against Subramanian Swamy for allegedly saying Rahul Gandhi consumes cocaine: The first FIR against the BJP leader was filed in Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh, and the second in Chhattisgarh after Congress leaders lodged complaints.
- DMK lashes out at state government over Hindi stickers on new buses in Tamil Nadu: DMK MP Kanimozhi accused the ruling AIADMK of trying to prove that it was no less than the BJP-ruled Centre ‘in imposing Hindi in Tamil Nadu’.
- BCCI files complaint with ICC after ‘Free Kashmir’ banners appear during India-Sri Lanka match: Two planes carrying banners that read ‘Justice for Kashmir’ and ‘India stop genocide and free Kashmir’ were flown over the Headingley stadium on Saturday.
- Prasar Bharati has stepped up efforts to increase its global presence, says report: The public broadcaster is looking to air international programmes on Doordarshan India and its digital app, and make itself available in more countries.
- Former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei’s wife sues agency for ‘failing to assist her family’: Grace Meng accused Interpol of ‘breaching its obligations owed to her family” and of being ‘complicit in the internationally wrongful acts’ of China.
- Madhya Pradesh DGP blames ‘increasing independence of women’ for rise in fake abduction cases: VK Singh said girls’ ‘interaction with boys’ was a reality, and claimed that ‘they leave their homes in such situations, and then a kidnapping case is filed’.
- NGO official in Pakistan remanded in counter-terrorism force’s custody for allegedly funding al-Qaeda: The Counter Terrorism Department was given the custody of Ali Nawaz, an office-bearer of Human Concern International, for three days.