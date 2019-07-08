The police in West Bengal’s Malda district on Sunday arrested one more person in connection with last month’s murder of a 20-year-old man for allegedly stealing a bike, The Hindu reported.

“Bappa Ghosh, the main accused in the Baishnabnagar lynching case, has been arrested at Pakur in Jharkhand,” said District Superintendent of Police Alok Rajoria. With Ghosh’s arrest, four people have been held for the crime, he added.

Shanaul Sheikh was assaulted by a few local people at Baishnabnagar Bazar on June 26 after he was allegedly caught stealing a bike. Sheikh died three days later, triggering protests in Kaliachak and Baishnabhnagar areas when his body arrived from SSKM hospital in Kolkata.

The attackers were reportedly identified from a video of the attack shared widely on social media. Rajoria said a case was registered after Sheikh’s mother lodged a complaint.

BJP-Trinamool Congress violence continues

Meanwhile, violence between Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party workers continued in West Bengal. Workers of both parties were injured in a stone-pelting incident in central Kolkata on Saturday. The BJP alleged that Trinamool Congress leaders took “cut money” to sell government-owned land to private builders.

There were also incidents of violence in Howrah district and Budge Budge in South 24 Paraganas district. Section 144, preventing the Assembly of four or more persons, was imposed in Kandi block in Murshidabad after violence broke out on Saturday afternoon.