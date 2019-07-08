A two-wheeler sank into an open manhole by the side of a road in Chembur, a suburb in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

A video posted by Sourav Sanyal, executive editor of India Ahead, on Twitter showed a man trying to pull the scooter out of the manhole. He was later joined by three more men who helped him retrieve it.

The incident comes less than a week after two people narrowly escaped injury after falling into open manholes during the heavy rains in Mumbai. Tanmaya Nanda, a former journalist, posted on Twitter last week that he fell into an open manhole on the sidewalk on Veera Desai Road, but managed to pull himself out. Nanda told Mumbai Mirror that he was not aware that the manhole cover was broken.

Another journalist Ashish Ghorpade was on his way to office when he slipped into an open manhole outside WEH Metro station in Andheri. Ghorpade said the water reached his nose, but he managed to pull himself out of the manhole.

Open manholes have been a problem in Mumbai for some years now, and pose a danger to citizens more so during the rains. In 2017, a doctor in Mumbai died after falling into a manhole near Elphinstone Road. His body was later found near Worli.

So I fell into this open manhole on the sidewalk on veera desai road (opposite Country Club) a little while ago. Managed to break fall and pull myself out. Thanks @mybmc #mumbairains #mumbaimonsoon #manhole pic.twitter.com/5krJ18xxMi — Tanmaya Nanda (@tkn2104) July 2, 2019

Heavy rain continued to lash Mumbai on Monday, affecting flight and suburban train services. Flights were delayed due to heavy rain and poor visibility. Departures were halted briefly and flights scheduled to land were asked to go into holding patterns while conditions cleared. Flight operations resumed at around 9.30 am, but the airport’s public relations office confirmed said three flights had to be diverted due to poor weather, according to NDTV.