The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea against Bollywood movie Article 15 filed by the Brahman Samaj of India that alleged that the movie contains “objectionable dialogues” and spread caste hatred, PTI reported. The court said that the petitioner should instead approach the appropriate authority.

“You go to the appropriate authority under the act,” a bench led by Justices SA Bobde and BR Gavai told the petitioner’s lawyer.

The Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer movie Article 15 had released on June 28.

The petitioner claimed that the film violated the constitutional spirit and moved the top court to cancel the certification granted to Benaras Media Works Pvt. Ltd by Central Board of Film Certification. It also sought a direction to stop the release of the movie and alleged that the movie would incite public disorder and casteist violence.

He also said that title of the movie is a “clear misuse of Article 19 (1)(a) of the Constitution” and is in “contravention of section 3 of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper use) Act”.

The movie will cause “severe damage” to the public perception regarding Article 15 of the Constitution and might lead to a trend in the film industry of naming films after various Articles of the Constitution, the petitioner added.